COVID vaccine confusion
To the editor: I found it interesting to see the photo and read the article in the Feb. 13 edition of The Berkshire Eagle regarding leadership being out front to help build trust and alleviate concerns over people of color who are uncertain about getting the COVID vaccine.
As a person of color, my decision to be vaccinated was made long ago, however my skin color had nothing to do with my decision, and everything to do with being safe from this virus.
My concerns are regarding the decisions made for the rollout of the vaccination process. I was looking forward to being in the second wave as it was first announced, which is happening as I write this. Then the decision was made to change the age parameters, which would put me in the third wave. But wait, there’s more. Now, a person under the age of 75 can get the vaccine if they accompany someone from the second wave.
Maybe I should put out an ad offering a ride just so I can be vaccinated. If the person(s) making these decisions are this indecisive, I shudder to think what might be next. As if things aren’t confusing enough. In the meantime, I’ll continue to wear a mask, wash my disgustingly dry hands and stay as safe as possible.
By the way, I am very happy for those who are fortunate enough to receive the vaccine.
Helen L. Austin, Pittsfield