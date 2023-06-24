Letter: Cowardly 'Patriot Front' group fears condemnation of true patriots

To the editor: Members of this Nazi spinoff group are fearful cowards. ("White supremacist banners and signs from Patriot Front appear up and down Berkshire County," Eagle, June 22.)
They are wearing masks. Why don’t they want to show their pride in their beliefs? Are they afraid that those who know them will disapprove of their beliefs? Are they afraid that true patriots will stand up to them? Their fears are undoubtedly correct.
What will they gain by their ugly beliefs and behaviors? The condemnation and distrust of the majority of the American people who believe in the Constitution and our democracy.
Barbara Roberts, Pittsfield