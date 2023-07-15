Letter: Creativity in Supreme Court decisions

To the editor: I remember reading with great interest at age 17 in early June 1965 a front-page story in The New York Times on the Supreme Court decision that overturned the Connecticut law that had long criminalized the provision of contraceptives to married couples.
Justice William O. Douglas wrote the majority opinion in that case, Griswold v. Connecticut. He ruled that the law was unconstitutional primarily because it violated a couple’s right to privacy, a right he asserted was a “penumbral” one in the Constitution, even if not explicitly named in it.
Justice Douglas wrote that the right to privacy lurked in the Constitution’s internal shadows — hence, the term penumbral — in several places, including the 14th Amendment and several sections of the Bill of Rights. The decision in Griswold became the main foundation for Justice William J. Brennan’s majority opinion in Roe v. Wade in 1973.
Justice Douglas’ creativity in Griswold was a model of judicial restraint compared to the fictitious whopper that Chief Justice John Roberts relied on in his June 29 majority opinion in Biden v. Nebraska, overturning President Joe Biden’s program to forgive certain student loan debts.
In that case, Justice Roberts invoked a vague new creation of the court’s conservative majority: A “doctrine of major questions” not named or even hinted at anywhere in the Constitution.
Retrospective critics of Justice Douglas’s court opinions have sometimes referred to him as “Wild Bill Douglas.” In fairness, should we not now refer to Chief Justice Roberts as the “Stephen King of Supreme Court jurisprudence?”
John Breasted, Great Barrington