To the editor: I will bet few people are aware of the huge act of community service recently performed by Sabic employees, which has made quite a difference on North Street.
The graffiti-covered bus shelter at 510 North and another located in front of St. Joseph Church now look brand new, after much vandalism has been repaired.
I happened to come upon a very enthusiastic John Ryall as he was renovating the shelter in front of the church. He explained how he was replacing the damaged clear panels with a new, stronger version of Lexan, as well as new wooden benches. The most amazing feature to me was now graffiti can be washed off this plastic glass with hot soapy water, so the shelter can look new for years. What an improvement.
Sabic needs to be commended for this generous gesture: returning two bus shelters on North Street to pristine condition. Thank you, Sabic, and here is hoping you can restore the beleaguered bus stop on Park Square someday.
Michael J. Nichols, Pittsfield