Letter: Crisis of confidence in MCLA leadership

To the editor: Through a radio interview, the president of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts stated his reasons for his backing down from his position in supporting homeless people living in the Berkshire Towers on the MCLA campus. ("Five things we learned from MCLA President James Birge's radio interview about why MCLA scrapped its homeless shelter plan," Eagle, May 11.)
I found his No. 1 reason, that he was unsure the North Adams community would be welcoming to homeless people, ludicrous and demeaning to the citizens of North Adams. This major reason demonstrates one behavior of the college's president: He doesn't even know the citizens of the city. It is understandable why he would make such a statement: His annual salary for 2022 was $269,607, and he doesn't identify with lower- and middle-income people in our area or the many families living in poverty. North Adams is the third-poorest city in Massachusetts.
My hypothesis is that the college's president didn't want to have the faculty undertake a no-confidence vote on his leadership. I am certainly not confident in his leadership. He has never taught in a college classroom throughout his professional career. The faculty who interviewed him were not impressed with his credentials; actually, he was their last choice. So, who did appoint him? Regrettably, that question will never be answered.
A positive suggestion for the president: Get out and meet the people. Since my arrival here to teach at North Adams State College in 1970, I was so enamored of the people living here and the beauty of North Berkshire.
I will try to think positive about the future of MCLA under new leadership.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg