To the editor: A citizens' letter read during public comment at the May 13 Mount Greylock Regional School District Committee and a second letter giving “unwavering support” to the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging initiative seem to have sparked controversy.
A May 17 iBerkshires article covering the meeting seems to have fueled the fire. Hoping that context helps to clarify, some additional information is provided below.
Process is as important as product. Previously, we wrote two letters stating our questions: one directed only to the committee, then a second directed only to the superintendent. Although the superintendent’s response was more detailed, it still did not provide all the information we believe we had rightfully and respectfully requested. After much thought, we decided to “go public” during the public comment section of the School Committee meeting. Again, mindful of process and transparency, we submitted our third letter in its entirety well before the meeting. We did not wish to blindside anyone. Apparently, we did not.
The strongly worded letter from DEIB supporters was read immediately after ours. Were the negative comments from DEIB supporters directed at the authors of our letter? Was it meant to silence those who question? Then, following the superintendent’s presentation of the DEIB initiative to date — the first outreach to the entire MGRSD community as far as we know — one member of the committee characterized our questions as “demands,” and proposed that the committee pass a resolution to support DEIB efforts in order to “protect [the Superintendent’s] time and energy from needing to respond to continual ... criticism."
Some subjects, like the DEIB initiative, are sufficiently complicated and controversial to require something more than sound bites and/or bullet points. I leave it to those who have the time, energy and inclination to read both our letter and the DEIB letter in their entirety, looking to tone as well as individual words. I also encourage viewing the meeting on YouTube or other video resources.
I, and apparently now others, believe our good-faith efforts were both misunderstood and disrespected. People who wish to judge for themselves have access to our third letter as well as the DEIB support letter. In fact, all correspondence referenced above is a matter of public record.
Donna Wied, Williamstown