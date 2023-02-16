Letter: Crunching the numbers on inflation under Biden

To the editor: It’s hard to believe the inflation numbers that are reported each month.
Some of my bills have doubled, heating oil for one example. Politicians are accused of spreading misinformation on many topics, and the truth is in the eye of the beholder: Democrat or Republican. But inflation is one topic where you, the private citizen, can determine the truth. If you look at a plot of the inflation data over time, you will see that rapid inflation began exactly when President Joe Biden took office (long before Vladimir Putin began his war).
However, there is a less dramatic but easier way to find the truth. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics has provided a calculator: bls.gov/data/inflation_calculator.htm.
For example: I chose to measure inflation over two time periods. President Donald Trump’s administration and President Biden’s administration.
To use the calculator, you put in the first and last month of the period to be measured. For President Biden, only 23 months of data are currently available, so President Trump’s period will also be limited to 23 months.
For Trump, put in dates of March 2019 to January 2021. For Biden, put in dates of February 2021 to December 2022. You can also input a dollar cost at the beginning of the period, and the program tells you what that item will cost at the end of the period.
Trump scores $1.03, which is 1.5 percent per year. The Federal Reserve's goal is 2 percent.
Biden scores $1.13, which is 6.5 percent per year.
I and others with whom I have spoken believe it is worse for us in the Berkshires. BLS states that the “market basket” of items in the consumer price index calculation is designed for “urban” consumers. BLS admits that it is not accurate for “rural” consumers, and they justify this by pointing out that 90 percent of consumers live in cities. Because there is no BLS rural "market basket" for me to review, I must create my own. It begins with home heating oil, not usually purchased by urban consumers. Gasoline is a big item. Many urban consumers don't own cars. In Stockbridge, there is no postal delivery, so I must drive to the post office each day just to pick up my mail. For purchase of non-food items, I must drive to Pittsfield and back: 35 miles. I wish that BLS would take the trouble to serve the rural 10 percent of consumers.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge