Unlike their wealthier counterparts, Gateway Cities such as Pittsfield are not inoculated against the destructive consequences of these mandates. They do not have high enough MCAS scores, high enough graduation rates and low enough incidences of “discipline” problems and dropouts to shield them from intense state intervention.
DESE requires struggling districts to implement its version of “best practices.” School systems either adopt them or risk state takeovers (receivership).
How do vulnerable districts co-exist with these demands? They manufacture phony success. Once their students pass the MCAS threshold, they enable as many of them as possible to walk across the graduation stage including those with low grades and poor attendance. Teachers are pressured to “pass” them. Thanks to the added “rigor” claimed for these mandates, almost anyone producing body heat and passing the MCAS test can obtain a degree.
In recent years, The Berkshire Eagle has reported that students and teachers are abandoning the Pittsfield Public Schools at an alarming rate. Many teachers are fed up with the emphasis on MCAS test preparation and the evisceration of graduation standards. Many long for the freedom to teach beyond the narrow limitations of MCAS. Their heartfelt pleas are acknowledged like whispers in a windstorm.
Why? If school committees move away from these mandates, they hasten the day when their schools are placed under state control. But if they maintain their current direction, they will likely invite additional losses of students and teachers. Gateway districts must operate between jagged rocks and prickly hard places.
Rather than strengthen struggling school systems, state mandates have crippled them. Many parents exercise school choice to provide their children with what they consider to be a richer, more comprehensive learning experience available in neighboring communities that face far less state control. They don’t want K-10 instruction to be confined to MCAS preparation. The resulting loss of school choice dollars has been devastating. Yet, many districts still take the test prep path because it is the only way they can hope to elevate their test scores to satisfy the state’s demands.
King Solomon, we need your help.
Edward Udel, Dalton