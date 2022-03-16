To the editor: We are all feeling the pain of $4-per-gallon gas prices ("Pain at the pump gets worse, but Berkshire residents willing to pay more to help Ukraine," Eagle, March 9). Some analysts say it may go as high as $7 if we do not change our energy policy.
While we in the west were building windmills and solar panels (actually, most solar panels are built in China), Vladimir Putin was building nuclear power plants. Why? So he could get Europe hooked on his oil and gas. Untangling this mess will be very painful. The pain of this blunder will be paid by us every time we fill up at the pump or pay our heating bill. This will cost each one of us on average about $3,500 extra per year.
The sad fact is that this didn't need to happen. Two years ago, we were an exporter of oil and gas. Now, we must import 1.2 million barrels of oil per day. At $130 per barrel, that comes to $156,000,000 a day. About 8 percent of that went to Putin for his war effort. Thankfully, we have shut that off. Europe, on the other hand, imports much more, so they are still funding Putin's war.
His very first day in office, President Joe Biden stopped the Keystone pipeline. Now that gas is trucked in from Canada. Some companies in the transport business have been made very rich by that decision, but that's not for this discussion. What we need is sound energy policy. Ask anyone in the energy business and they will tell you it is impossible to get a drilling permit under this administration. The fact that we would allow our enemy to gain such an advantage over us is criminal.
As of this writing, I see no effort to change course. Wind and solar at present technology will never meet our energy needs. Why are we begging Venezuela and Iran to produce more oil? We don't need to beg our enemies. We have enough here to meet our and our allies' needs and at a much lower price. Energy policy should be the number one issue in the next election. Let's hope we get a candidate that can get us out of this mess.
Wally Terrill, Otis