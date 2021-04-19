To the editor: Congratulations to Joe Curtis on his appointment as the new superintendent of Pittsfield Public Schools ("Pittsfield School Committee picks Curtis for superintendent," Eagle, April 15), and to all members of the superintendent search committee for choosing such a remarkable and exceptional person for this position.
The process of deciding on a new school leader is a great challenge, especially in these times of meeting the health, safety and educational needs of our community. The decision to offer this role to Joe Curtis represents the excellent educational judgment of all involved in the process. Joe Curtis has demonstrated his commitment to the learners of the Pittsfield community for many years. He has offered all of his professional career to innovating and implementing strategic improvements to the learning environment for all levels of need. His specific accomplishments at Conte and Morningside schools are evidence of his “empathy not sympathy” in meeting the diverse needs of the community.
Joe’s experience with students and families will help transform the Pittsfield community culture, but he cannot do it alone. Joe is a recognized leader who now more than ever is needed to reshape the Pittsfield school district as a whole.
He deserves gratitude, respect and support from all those who have high hopes for Pittsfield’s future.
Donna Leep, Great Barrington