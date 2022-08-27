To the editor: One reason that people have lost faith in the political process is the perception that politicians lie.
We saw this on display at the Berkshire district attorney debate. ("In first Berkshire DA debate, Harrington and Shugrue put their records head-to-head," Eagle, Aug. 15.) District Attorney Andrea Harrington called out Tim Shugrue for his support of “broken windows" policing, a failed policy championed by then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani that criminalized people suffering from addiction, mental health challenges and people of color.
Candidate Shugrue vehemently denied this, but was later caught in a lie when an interview of him championing “broken windows” surfaced. Lying is not a good look for someone running to be chief prosecutor for Berkshire County. Frankly, it’s scary and disgusting to tell two groups of people two different things in order to win political points. Mr. Shugrue should be ashamed of himself for doing this. I'm sick of the dishonesty, and for me, it is a guarantee that I’ll be voting for Harrington.
Tisha Rose, Pittsfield