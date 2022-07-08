To the editor: Since being elected Berkshire district attorney in 2018, Andrea Harrington repeatedly has shown herself unworthy of the office.
For example, when Judge John Agostini recently dismissed the DA’s Office's appalling indictments of two foster parents for the tragic death of an infant in their care, he rebuked the district attorney: “This is not the standard of conduct the court expects from the Commonwealth in grand jury proceedings.”
Last week, Ms. Harrington once again acted in a way that warrants rebuke. Following the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade, she announced, “As an elected DA, I will never use the power of the state to criminalize private healthcare decisions.” Her announcement is misleading. District attorneys don’t “criminalize” abortion or anything else — legislatures do.
In Massachusetts, the right to an abortion is contained in Massachusetts General Law chapter 12, which includes the “Roe Act” enacted on Dec. 29, 2020. Within an hour of the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order to “protect reproductive health care providers who serve out-of-state residents.” Ms. Harrington knows, or should know, this. Ms. Harrington’s assurance that “my office will never criminalize abortion” is an election-year grandstand play to appeal to progressives and others who disagree with overruling Roe.
I’m a progressive, I disagree with overruling Roe — and I’m offended by Ms. Harrington’s cynical ploy. Ms. Harrington’s false bravado is worse than misleading — it is potentially harmful. It may lead some to believe — wrongly — that such a threat presently exists in Massachusetts and that they need Andrea Harrington as district attorney to protect them. It doesn’t, and they don’t.
I decided long ago that I would not vote for Ms. Harrington in the Democratic primary on Sept. 6. I’m delighted to have gotten to know Tim Shugrue, her opponent, and am heartily supporting him. Tim is an experienced trial lawyer who has tried and won hundreds of cases as a prosecutor and as a defense lawyer. (Ms. Harrington has not.) He knows how to implement progressive policies that will make the criminal justice system work for all while also protecting the community by vigorously prosecuting crime as appropriate. (Ms. Harrington does not.) I urge you to vote for Tim on Sept. 6.
Douglas B. Mishkin, Great Barrington