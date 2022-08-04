To the editor: According to a July 30 article ("Berkshire DA candidates spar over debate events while sheriff candidates revisit their records on substance abuse treatment"), The Berkshire Eagle and the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County invited District Attorney Andrea Harrington to debate her challenger Tim Shugrue.
He accepted, but she refused because, in her words, she “will not participate in forums being run by right wingers.” After four years of being appalled by her performance in office, I had to laugh. Had she simply admitted she is afraid to debate Mr. Shugrue, I would have understood. I also would have understood if she said she is upset that The Eagle has repeatedly exposed her unethical and unprofessional behavior.
But declining because The Eagle is “run by right wingers?” That would be news to anyone who actually reads The Eagle.
I’m voting for Mr. Shugrue.
Laura Allen, Egremont