To the editor: The article concerning the Berkshire County District Attorney's race and incumbent Andrea Harrington mischaracterizes her record. ("Andrea Harrington says she’s not concerned by fellow progressive DA’s recall in California. Her rival thinks she should be," Eagle, June 15.)
A progressive is a leader who examines the landscape to implement positive change for the betterment of society. Ms. Harrington and her ilk are pro-crime zealots who have contributed to the rising homicide and shooting rates in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Pittsfield and dozens of other American communities. A district attorney's responsibility is to protect citizens of their community.
As a two-year resident of Berkshire County and daily, avid reader of the Eagle, I can testify that Ms. Harrington has done nothing but destabilize the community while aiding and abetting criminality. A change is needed for the safety of all.
Dan Rosenfeld, Lenox