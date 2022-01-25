To the editor: The Eagle’s Jan. 17 story on the “controversy” over District Attorney Andrea Harrington tweeting her support for the state’s attorney in Baltimore ("DA Harrington backs indicted Baltimore prosecutor; likely challenger questions commitment to Berkshire County") is of a kind with the vacuous reporting which led to the rise of Donald Trump: make an unsubstantiated charge to stir up a fake controversy, and the media will eat it up.
In this case, the DA’s would-be electoral challenger claims that she “seems to spend most of her time focusing on politics in other states instead of fulfilling her obligations to the residents of our county.” Most of her time? He offers nothing to substantiate his claim other than that single tweet which she sent over a weekend. That’s it?
Yet The Eagle has turned his transparently political (and silly) charge into a front-page story questioning her commitment to her job. I have no ax to grind on behalf of Harrington, but I suspect she spends more time on a weekend morning having coffee than sending that tweet. Should we charge her with dereliction of duty on account of a caffeine habit? This story should have been thrown in the trash with the coffee grounds.
Steve Nelson, Washington