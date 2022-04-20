To the editor: Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington does it again.
Going for the headlines and sensational comments in the press, her office gets it all wrong. Superior Court Judge John Agostini dismissed the manslaughter case brought against Matthew Tucker and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker, of Adams. ("Judge faults Berkshire DA's handling of case involving foster child's death and dismisses charges against Adams couple," Eagle, April 16.) In a 17-page ruling, Agostini said prosecutors downplayed statements favorable to the couple and attacked the couple’s character.
She owes this couple an apology for the reckless way she presented the evidence, leaving out crucial information. Instead, Ms. Harrington went for the gold headlines by revealing past posts made by Barlow-Tucker about previous issues with the Department of Children and Families, which were totally irrelevant to this case.
In this case, the necessary paperwork due the couple to provide medical treatment was never received. And there were several documented emails showing that the couple asked for them on more than one occasion. Yet they are the ones deemed responsible and were charged with manslaughter. I'm waiting for the headlines that say that District Attorney Andrea Harrington has apologized to this couple and the defamation of character and humiliation she has caused them by not doing her job, as stated by Judge John Agostini in his ruling.
It's an election year Ms. Harrington; do the right thing.
Dennis McGill, North Adams