To the editor: It is time to look into why the Dalton Ambulance cannot respond to calls a majority of the time.
The townspeople are in jeopardy.
I recently had to call 911. The Dalton Police responded but after waiting 20 minutes, Windsor Ambulance responded. I was told that Dalton doesn't respond to calls on the weekend. I have never heard of such a thing.
I have reached out to the Dalton fire chief with no call back. I have learned the Dalton Ambulance has been taken over by the Dalton Fire District. Are the townspeople aware of what is going on? My thoughts are town residents should attend a district meeting.
Julie Ciskowski, Dalton