Letter: Dalton Ave. speeding presents a ticking tragedy bomb for Pittsfield

To the editor: Spring is here and the flowers are in bloom.
When the weather on this side of town warms up in the slightest, it brings out many contestants for the informal and illegal Dalton Avenue 500 Race. Residents along this tree-lined urban street are treated to nearly 24/7 roaring, screeching and raucous emissions from the tailpipes of these reckless drivers participating in the daily race. Cars, motorcycles, trucks both large and small, all seem intent on breaking a land speed record and creating as much noise pollution as one would find next to the runway at a major airport.
We aren’t referring to just a "louder" set of noises; we are talking of sound that is likely reaching above 100 decibels or, put another way, loud enough to please the most dedicated hard-rock fans at a concert.
One street racer will rocket down Dalton Avenue eastbound, U-turn at Crane and then back up at high-speed to Tyler and beyond, judging by the noise in the distance. I estimate his speed on these runs is well in excess of 60 mph. On other occasions, vehicles are seen racing side-by-side on this two-lane street. An out-of-control vehicle would create a bloodbath, mowing down pedestrians left and right before stopping some distance away from the street. Considering the vehicle size and speed of these dangerous drivers, an out-of-control vehicle could easily jump the sidewalk and crash at speed into homes that are only a few feet from the roadway and sidewalks. Even a motorcycle at high speed would scatter pedestrians or cyclists like ten pins and have the energy to penetrate a home.
Massachusetts General Laws provide regulations regarding operating a motor vehicle creating unnecessary noise as well as speed limits and reckless operation. We call on the mayor, City Council and Pittsfield Police Department to address this urgent issue before we witness a tragedy.
Mark White, Pittsfield