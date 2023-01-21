Letter: Dalton could use a skate park

To the editor: The history of skateboarding dates back to the early 1950s.
Fast-forward to the present, skateboarding is an Olympic sport. People all over the world, and of any age participate in or are fans of skateboarding.
It requires concentration, dedication, focus, persistence and perseverance to master the sport. It develops a necessary strength to endure its challenges, physical and societal. Unfortunately, based on an ignorance of the sport and misjudgment of the attire — often loose clothes for freedom of movement — skateboarding is unaccepted by residents of some communities. However, other local communities such as Pittsfield, North Adams, Great Barrington and Stockbridge have built skateboard parks for today’s athletes.
Not so in Dalton, where I reside. Full disclosure: My grandson is an avid, skilled skateboarder. He is a quiet, well-behaved, kind and intelligent human being. Unfortunately, he and his fellow Dalton skateboarders have met rejection and scorn whenever or wherever they attempt to skate, usually in public places, even Pinegrove Park. Numerous times the police have been called because neighbors have complained. The young people have had to go home.
Besides the love and pride I have for my grandson and his friends, I am motivated to speak out because I’ve spent a lifetime with young people of all ages as a tutor in high school and college and as a teacher in the public schools for 41 years. My appreciation of young people motivates me to advocate for them.
Vivien Najimy Delgado, Dalton