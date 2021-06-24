To the editor: I am a citizen of Dalton.
I am a motorist, a cyclist and a pedestrian. I am also a former member and one-time chairman of the Dalton Traffic Commission. I am totally in favor of replacing the traffic signals at Main Street, South Street and Housatonic Street with a roundabout. I would also like to see roundabouts installed in place of the other two traffic signals on Main Street, at the intersection with Flansburg Avenue and Carson Avenue. And while we are at it, why not roundabouts at Daly and Main; North Street and Main; and that dangerous intersection of East Main, East, Old Windsor and Orchard? There are more: East Housatonic and Hinsdale Road (Route 8) at the entrance to Nessacus Middle School; the town line lights where South Street in Dalton meets East Street in Pittsfield at Hubbard Avenue and Dalton Division Road; and the intersection of Kirchner Road, Dalton Division Road and Williams Street.
Why am I such a fan of roundabouts? You don't have to be a law enforcement officer to know that an ever-increasing fraction of the American citizenry has no use for law, regulations, rules of proper conduct or even good manners. The problem manifests in traffic with motorists who ignore yield signs, stop signs and red lights. They feel that if there isn't a cop right there to catch them, they can ignore the command to stop and let others safely pass. The wonderful thing about a roundabout is that it is a physical barrier as opposed to a moral one. At a roundabout, you cannot avoid taking your foot off the gas and yielding to others. That fact may be what is causing so many road-raging Daltonians to dislike the idea of the roundabout.
As for the complaint that the reconstruction will tie up traffic, I would like to once again make a suggestion that I first made decades ago and that the present chairman of the Traffic Commission has also made: Widen and pave Gulf Road. The town needs alternate routes of access besides that bottleneck intersection at Main, South and Housatonic. Another suggestion: When my father was a boy, Crane Avenue in Dalton connected to Crane Avenue in Pittsfield. Maybe we can reopen the connection, at least as far as Hubbard Avenue. Maybe we can extend Crane Avenue eastward to connect with Housatonic Street.
Thomas King, Dalton