Dalton CRA facing COVID challenges
To the editor:
The Community Recreation Association recently celebrated its 97th birthday. Winthrop Murray Crane’s visionary gift to the Central Berkshire area, which has survived wars, recessions and the Great Depression, is facing one of its biggest challenges in the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s hard to operate a nonprofit whose mission is to bring the community together during a year when gathering was forbidden, but the CRA staff has performed admirably. During the summer, they offered outdoor fitness classes and safe-distance concerts on the lawn. Now that the weather has turned, there’s pickleball and yoga in the gym, as well as appointment-only exercise opportunities in the fitness center and Massachusetts’ oldest swimming pool.
It has taken the effort of many groups to continue this type of programing during the pandemic. The Board of Health has been incredibly supportive, providing timely guidance, advice and encouragement. Businesses, organizations and individuals have volunteered their time and made donations. And of course, the staff has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe delivery of programs to our community. Despite these efforts, program income is down by 30 percent this year.
With more than 100 programs available to all ages, the CRA is a true community center. In addition to fitness and swim programs for all ages, the CRA provides after-school care, sports leagues, holiday celebrations and a wide variety of enrichment programs. Several programs help prepare young people for life after high school. From the Leader’s Club to the Big Buddies and Special Needs programs, the CRA and Dalton Youth Center teach children the meaning of leadership, teamwork, respect and community service.
During this season of giving, please consider supporting the CRA. Although located in Dalton, the CRA is truly a regional center. A recent survey of members showed 45 percent from Dalton, 22 percent from Pittsfield and the remainder from the neighboring towns of Hinsdale, Windsor, Peru, Lanesborough, Cheshire and others.
The CRA is fortunate to live in such a generous and caring community — one of the keys to nearly a century of success. We are grateful for this support and know that we can get through this crisis together.
Bernie Klem, Dalton
The writer is president of the Community Recreation Association board of governors.