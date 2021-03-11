To the editor: As the Dalton CRA basketball house league comes to an end, I want to extend a huge thank you to all those who made it happen.
It has been a long year. The thought of not having any sort of basketball season was disappointing, but in the end there was hoop.
Thank you to the Dalton Board of Health for helping the CRA develop safety protocols. Thank you to Dustin Belcher for helping to bring the program to the court. Thank you to Eric Keegan for your many hours in the small CRA gym, officiating games and keeping track of masking and hand-sanitizing. Thank you to the coaches and volunteers that helped stream games and deal with technical issues so the fans could watch from home, or our cars or work stations. While we were not in the stands this season, we were still able to watch what our kids love to do: play ball.
And to the players, you followed the rules, wore your masks, washed your hands and you played hard. We all needed this. Thank you.
Jean Doyle, Dalton