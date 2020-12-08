Dalton Division Road seems accident-prone without proper lines
To the editor:
Driving on Dalton Division Road has become increasingly dangerous. Driving on that road in the dark, and especially when it’s not only dark but raining, has become a very serious hazard. The lines are either nonexistent or so faded that they’re barely visible.
Please, before the bad weather comes, paint the lines on the roads. I see people swerving all of the time, as I use the road almost every day and several nights a week. It’s so dangerous, and I’m so afraid of someone getting into an accident that could have been avoided if lines were on the road. It’s highly traveled at night and it’s dark now at 4:30 p.m., so people coming from work are traveling on it and that adds to the hazard.
I’ve noticed that East New Lenox Road has been painted and it’s great. Dalton Division Road has much more traffic and also needs lines, desperately.
South Street in Dalton is also dangerous for the same reason.
I hope that the “powers that be” consider this to be a priority before someone gets hurt or killed due to road maintenance negligence. I did write to the Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and to the town of Dalton.
There may be other streets that pose the same danger. Maybe others that are concerned will write to the mayor of Pittsfield or their own elected officials.
Lynn Arseneau, Pittsfield