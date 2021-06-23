To the editor: I am in agreement with The Eagle editorial board's opinion ("Our Opinion: Put roundabouts where they're needed," June 18, Eagle).
My own 2 cents: Dalton does not need one.
The state Department of Transportation is proposing a roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and South Street. ("Comment period closing on DOT’s planned Dalton roundabout," Eagle, June June 10.) The problem they are proposing to solve is a "high-crash location." I am not sure what one considers a high-crash location, but with more than 15,000 cars per day passing through, there have been 52 accidents between 2013 and 2019. Of those 52 accidents, 16 caused injury. Of the 16 injuries, zero resulted in death.
Take a moment for a math exercise. Calculate six years of 15,000 cars per day. Assume weekdays only (261) per year. Volume is more than 23 million. Do we really have a problem to solve for a state spend of $2.1 million?
It is clear that MassDOT's preference is a roundabout; they have the jurisdiction to implement their preference. As a Select Board member, I need to listen to the residents who should have a greater say in the changes in our town. The majority are not in favor of the roundabout.
Many would be in favor if the commonwealth and MassDOT refocus those funds to fix roads and bridges throughout Berkshire County and increase the Chapter 90 funding so municipalities could address their local needs. With the cost of the roundabout at $2.1 million, paid by the state, it is a significant spend. Just imagine what the town could address if given the option. A roundabout at Main and South would not be high on the list.
There will be public meetings on this topic. It is unlikely MassDOT will change their preference, but they should. MassDOT could better serve the town of Dalton and pass through travelers by addressing the signaling issues and maintaining the travel lanes with a fresh coat of paint. These are issues that have been ignored for a long time.
My comments are my own and do not reflect the views of the Dalton Select Board, of which I am chair.
Joe Diver, Dalton