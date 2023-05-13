Letter: Dalton makes progress in going green

To the editor: In June 2022, the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs issued its report of a clean energy plan for 2025 and 2030.
The report includes how to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the areas of building, transportation and electric power. The report projects that by 2030 Massachusetts will require 75,000 electric vehicle charging stations to support 900,000 EVs. By 2035, it will be a violation for car dealerships in Massachusetts to sell vehicles which are nonelectric.
In January, the Department of Public Utilities approved $400 million (on a first-come, first-served basis) to municipalities, workplaces, residences and fleets for the build out of EV charging stations. Make-ready is the utility side of the build out program where electricity is brought to the EV charging station. Electric vehicle supply equipment is the other half of the EV charging station and includes the hardware, software and operation/maintenance of the EV charger.
Dalton is an environmental justice community given that its median income is below our state’s median income. Consequently, it is entitled to 100 percent coverage of make-ready costs and a rebate of up to 100 percent for electric vehicle supply equipment. All such public charging stations must be publicly accessible 24/7 and be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
The Dalton Select Board authorized and the voters approved money for the buildout of two EV charging stations. Massachusetts’ decarbonization subsidies coupled with Dalton’s commitment to the buildout of two EV charging stations is a step toward ensuring that the Berkshires remain beautiful while providing for the real needs of our citizenry.
Antonio P. Pagliarulo, Dalton
The writer is a member of the Green Dalton Committee.