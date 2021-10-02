To the editor: Rejecting a fully state-funded Department of Transportation project isn't a common occurrence in Berkshire County.
However, it appears the residents of Dalton have watched the results of their Pittsfield neighbors rush to cash in on available state-funded road projects over the years that promised a solution to generations of accepted driving conditions. ("Dalton makes it official: DOT should park its roundabout plan," Eagle, Sept. 27.)
For more than 200 years, Pittsfield had perhaps the most historic roundabout in all of Massachusetts — that is until state funding gave birth to the notion that change was needed.
Greedy city officials would tout that it's only going to cost the city 20 percent of the total project, but we have to move quick or another city's going to beat us to the available funding. I remember as a young driver in the early 1960s how Park Square once offered parking places alongside its southern curbing, and on Sunday mornings the northern curbside provided unofficial parking for nearby church-goers.
The transition from all four directions back then wasn't as difficult as it is today. We now have what is basically a large four-way intersection with no direct access to Allen Street and Wendell Avenue Extension. Over the years, Pittsfield has furthered the demise of a once-driver-friendly city by reducing all aspects of North Street with the (state-funded) additions of a center median, sidewalk round-outs, bicycle lanes and so-called parklets for roadside dining that resemble boat docks. Not to mention the numerous other lame-brained traffic improvements taxpayer money has been squandered on around the city.
Can anyone who remembers honestly say Pittsfield is better now than when the population was nearly 60,000 and there were three lanes of traffic in either direction and parking on both sides of North Street? Hats off to Dalton.
David Potts, Pittsfield