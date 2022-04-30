To the editor: I must strongly disagree with a commenter at a recent Select Board informational meeting.
Her comments regarding the Dalton CRA referenced a warrant item that will be part of Monday’s town meeting. She questioned the town warrant item that helps support the recreation opportunities for all age groups. The $60,000 request is less than 50 percent of what has been the usual amount that the town has contributed in past years.
Having been a Daltonian for 73 years, I have benefited from the programs at all stages of my life. As a youngster, I learned to swim, I walked to Pinegrove Park and enjoyed the playground activities. As an adult, I have participated in the Crane paper sale, the Gib Kittridge auction and food drives. As a retiree I am part of the pool splashercise group.
Us crazy old ladies tolerate the first 30 minutes of water aerobics so we can then play volleyball in the water. We laugh and carry on to the point where we scare the little kids that follow our group. They are repeating the cycle of life that we have enjoyed for several decades.
This institution is a most valuable asset to our town. The CRA provides a variety of experiences for a diverse group of people. I believe that our contribution as a warrant item should be higher. I know the value for me as a longtime Dalton resident.
Maureen Mitchell, Dalton