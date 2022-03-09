To the editor: Taking what I thought would be a shortcut to west Pittsfield, I chose to travel over Dan Fox Drive on Saturday.
Well, my mistake. It was like driving over a slab of Swiss cheese, as I had to slow to a crawl to avoid potholes and drive like a crazy person all over the road while dodging oncoming cars forced to do exactly the same thing.
Would Pittsfield pay for any damages incurred? Absolutely not, as I’ve been hearing around the loop.
Avoid this road if you value life, limb and vehicle.
Christine Jordan, Lenox