Letter: Dancing in the streets in Lenox

To the editor: A marvelous thing happened in Lenox last Saturday afternoon.
As I was driving up Housatonic Street, there was a small combo playing. I parked and went back to listen. It was a friend, Colby Lewis, and Steve Ide, guitar player extraordinaire, who were belting out popular hits from all decades. They were great. A crowd was standing around listening.
And then it happened: An older couple walking down the street just started dancing. They were great and had obviously practiced together for a long time. The music didn’t stop, and they just kept dancing. Soon other passersby joined, and Lenox was swinging and dancing in the street.
I know that Colby loves to play music whenever he can. Lenox has tremendous musical and artistic talent, so why shouldn’t we have spontaneous pop-up music and impromptu theater breaking out whenever the performers feel their muse? I hope the Chamber of Commerce will encourage and continue to support enlivened performance art in the village.
Thank you, Colby, for lifting our spirits high.
Albert Harper, Lenox