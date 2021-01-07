Dare to call it treason
To the editor: Wednesday, Jan. 6, was a sad day in the history of this country.
The president who claims to stand for law and order cannot deny responsibility for events in the Capitol. Government property was damaged and the workings of House and Senate were disrupted by a mob. Confederate flags in the halls of Congress?
While telling his supporters to cease and desist, Donald Trump continued to reiterate that the election was stolen and promote his fight with baseless conspiracies and false narratives. How different from the words he spoke this past summer when mostly, but not entirely, peaceful demonstrations occurred all over this country to protest police violence. How many federal crimes were committed this day?
In November 1923, a putsch took place on Munich, Germany, in an effort to overthrow the legitimate national government. The leader of this movement was able to capitalize on public exposure to showcase his extreme right-wing views. During the 1920s, the National Socialist Party garnered 40 percent of the rural German vote. In his closing argument at his trial he declared that he would ignore the court’s verdict because the “Eternal Court of History” would acquit him. During his few months in prison, he began writing “Mein Kampf.”
The president has promoted and incited an insurrection. He needs to be impeached and removed even though there are only two weeks left to his term. The leadership of the Republican Party must disown Donald Trump. Otherwise the GOP will transition from the party of law and order (and states’ rights) to become the party of sedition and anarchy.
Lewis R. Schiller, Pittsfield