Dark days for America
To the editor: Dark and dangerous days have now fallen upon the land.
Lady Liberty’s lamp has now been extinguished for possibly the last time. The world’s eyes, who hungrily gazed for the basic rights of humanity, must now avert their senses and hang their heads in disbelief and fear.
Once the beacon of hopes and dreams of the downtrodden must now start their search anew for a free land — of a restoration of a better life anew. All because of the lack of courage and corruption of the moral souls of our so-called elected officials. Who says crime doesn’t pay?
That den of thieves in Washington has betrayed the American ideals for possibly the last time. Our external enemies are overjoyed at this turn of events. America has been destroyed by armed, radical, fringe, hate-mongering groups now emboldened by Donald Trump Michael Van Der Veen, David Schoen and Bruce Castor.
Remember Hitler, Stalin, Mao and all petty dictators used the same tactics. That slamming sound you last heard was the coffin’s lid being nailed in place.
May all those who fabricated this fiasco be punished — if not in this world then in the next.
Michael Amaral, Pittsfield