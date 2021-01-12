Dayton DeLorme a man worth remembering
To the editor:
Back in October, The Berkshire Eagle published a letter from Dayton DeLorme stating that the town of Lee had lost two great men, Joe Sorrentino and Tom Garrity, who had lived the American dream of success through hard work, honesty and integrity, and who had left behind loving, well-regarded families to carry on their legacies.
Add another name to the list: Dayton DeLorme.
Mr. Delorme loved Lee. Thanks to his service and leadership in his church and community, the town of Lee is better today and will be tomorrow, too.
Dayton Delorme was my neighbor since I can remember and I will miss his smiling face and friendly wave.
Godspeed, Dayton.
Catherine J. Hibbard, Lee