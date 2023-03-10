Letter: Dealership proposal offers benefits that Lenox shouldn't leave on the table

To the editor: It is good news that the board of trustees of Rolling Hills is not opposed to the development of the McGee Auto dealership. ("Letter: Clarifying Rolling Hills condo residents' concerns over Lenox dealership proposal," Eagle, March 7.)
The advantages are clear for Lenox in the $14 million project.
Smooth streets and award-winning schools do not come out of thin air. A dealership that plans to sell $30 million worth of cars a year will generate more taxes from a commercial corner that now languishes in blight. A well-designed, high end dealership will increase, not diminish, Rolling Hills condominium values.
Forty-four full-time and part-time jobs are a plus — unless Lenox really wants to become a one-dimensional retirement community.
Through civil dialogue, I am sure dealership developers and Rolling Hills can find positive solutions.
Road access needs to be sorted out. Here is one idea: Rolling Hills owns a 100-yard section of Yokun Brook river banks. Why not create a river walk with a private gate? This would give Rolling Hills walkers and dog walkers access to New Lenox Road, 150 yards east of the dealership entrance.
The wider neighborhood could negotiate with Lenox the construction of a sidewalk running 1.5 miles east to the Decker Boat Ramp on the Housatonic.
It is great to read that the dealership plans to rescue its section of Yokun Brook, turning an industrial mess into a parklike space. Twenty yards to the north, the state owns an eight-acre lot near the point where Yokun Brook flows under Route 7. To rediscover a neglected waterway, a quarter-mile river bank trail could be built from Route 7 downstream to New Lenox Road. This would need an easement from Culligan, the clean water company.
On the far side of Route 7, the Lenox Land Trust holds a conservation easement on the 111-acre Toole Wildlife Preserve. Amazingly, behind Route 7 storefronts, there is a hidden world of beaver lodges and Yokun Brook ponds.
A conservationist friend who joined the Zoning Board of Appeals site visit Jan. 31 came away favorably impressed with the dealership’s plans to restore and landscape their banks of Yokun Brook.
People concerned about commerce in an area zoned commercial should keep in mind that only 5 percent of Lenox’s 28 square miles are zoned commercial or industrial. Seen from the air, Lenox will soon appear as a sea of green broken by only a few fingernails of commerce.
James Brooke, Lenox