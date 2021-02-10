Dealing with it
To the editor: As a resident of Lee and District 2 town representative, I agree with the statement in your recent editorial about the Rest of River from Select Board Chairman David Consolati: “We don’t have to like it, but we have to deal with it.”
And some Lee citizens are dealing with it, just in different ways. Since there existed an understanding that there would be no executed settlement agreement without the consent of town representatives, the creation and subsequent funding of the Rest of River Committee was voted on annually for several years.
After the announcement of the RORC signing off on the agreement, an uproar ensued and numerous Lee residents started dealing with it by having an article on the annual town meeting warrant to direct the board to rescind its agreement (passed 37-8). Indeed, representatives voted to provide $50,000 to support the legal costs associated with the process of rescinding Lee’s agreement.
Meanwhile, the Housatonic River Initiative, a longstanding advocate of river cleanup and restoration, withdrew from the process rather than sign the agreement and is now being represented pro bono in an appeals process. Having approached the Select Board on several occasions since the October town meeting in an effort to explain townspeople’s concerns about both the process and the result and asking them to join in the effort to achieve a solution with no PCB dumps in the Berkshires and being turned down, residents are now left with the alternative I’m told was mentioned by the offices of Sen. Ed Markey and Attorney General Maura Healey: litigation.
Speaking for myself, I have enormous respect for past and present members of the Select Board who have toiled countless hours on behalf of the town and have achieved great success in many ways in keeping the gateway to the Berkshires viable, beautiful and enviable. And while their service is to be valued, there is no political group that’s infallible. So, at the cost of prolonging a decades-old problem of cleaning up the Housatonic but also with legitimate concerns regarding the democratic process, the reliability of a politicized and weaponized EPA, the science of acceptable levels of cancer-causing carcinogens and containment (two plastic bags are better than one), we respectfully take on the challenge of finding a solution that does not harm our neighbors or the economic viability nor image and reputation of the Berkshires, knowing that perfection is beyond our grasp.
Neil Clarke, Lee
The writer is a District 2 town representative for the town of Lee.