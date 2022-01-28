To the editor: I have had the privilege of being a hospice worker for better than 20 years.
In hospice care, the focus is always to bring the patient comfort and dignity — not to hasten death, but rather to help people to live life as well as possible with what time they have left. Pain management is crucial to accomplishing this. But pain comes in many forms, and hospice specializes in addressing pain through medical, emotional and spiritual support.
In my years, I have seen many “good” deaths. Yes, there can be such a thing. I have also seen the times, such as described by a recent letter to the editor ("Letter: My sister does not have the end-of-life dignity she wanted," Eagle, Jan. 21) and the recent column by George Will (“Medical aid in dying: What it is and isn’t,” Eagle, Jan. 25), where the dying person would have made another choice had it been available. Based on these experiences, I am a supporter of “death with dignity.”
This is not a suicide bill. It is one that allows a person, after careful consideration and consultation with medical professionals, to leave this life in peace and dignity. All human beings deserve this. I met a patient years ago, a relatively young man. He was one of the rare patients whose pain could not be well managed, despite all efforts. He was suffering greatly and was ready to die. Hospice did their best, but this man did not die a peaceful or comfortable death. For him, as for many, death is not the enemy. It is a release from suffering, and one this man surely would have welcomed before having experienced what he did.
While I do believe there is value and opportunity in how one uses the time leading up to death, all people need this time to prepare, and this should not be taken lightly. I also believe that death with dignity is a right, and one I certainly would wish for myself and my loved ones. Allowing this is an act of compassion.
Rich Hayes, Lenox