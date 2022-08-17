To the editor: Our people have no hope for tomorrow.
Every day, we are reading the negative news. Every day, if someone doesn’t like someone, they kill them. Every day, we read of wrongs in the world but nothing gets fixed.
Every day, we read of idiotic political figures yet we still vote them in and give them free rein to spew their stupidity on us, and the gullible believe them. Every day, we see our ex-president break the law and with all the talk, he’s still not in jail.
And, God forbid, if you look cross-eyed at someone or don’t agree with someone, you will pay.
We need to get real and we need to give everyone some hope and joy.
Thank you for letting me vent again today.
Peace and prayers to all our people who have lost hope, faith and joy.
Donna Ostellino, Pittsfield