Letter: Defeated gubernatorial candidate in Arizona shows hypocrisy with sore-loser grievances

To the editor: The Republican candidate for governor of Arizona refuses to accept her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. ("Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race," Eagle, Nov. 18.)
Kari Lake pointed out long lines at polling places, a good point for her. The trouble is Republican governors and legislatures are the cause. The Department of Justice is suing Texas over the state's extreme restrictions on voter participation.
Lake said, “What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable." Look to your own party.
Steve Quetti, Pittsfield