To the editor: I recently read a glowing article by Maureen Dowd in The New York Times called “The ascension of Bernie Sanders.”
My response is, essentially, deify Bernie at your own risk, Maureen. I have no tolerance for purists. Best is the enemy of better. I know the 2016 election has been sliced and diced every which way, however, the "what if" that haunts me is this: What if purist Bernie had realized that by insisting on his pure progressive agenda and demonizing Hillary he would split the Democratic vote and assist the ushering in of one of the most destructive presidencies in history? I will take “Clinton, Inc.” as Dowd calls it any day over Trumpification.
The same wreckage of purist progressive thinking found a way to again to split the progressive Democratic vote between Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia in the recent New York City mayor’s race. If NYC Dems would have coalesced behind Garcia instead of, once again, insisting on “the most progressive,” i.e., Maya Wiley endorsed by AOC, perhaps the Times-endorsed candidate Garcia could have established a progressive and effective administration.
Give me a progressive-minded moderate pragmatist who can methodically navigate the brutal realities of American politics, and I will show you the true heroes.
Peggy Schjeldahl, Pittsfield