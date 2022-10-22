Letter: Delan's column left out Pittfield's place in baseball history

To the editor: I thoroughly enjoyed Dalton Delan's Oct. 14 column "Take me back to the ballgame," much as I have enjoyed many of his writings and television productions over the years.
His summary of the origins of baseball was of special interest. However, as Dalton's senior by a substantial number of pennant races, I feel entitled to chastise him for failing to mention Pittsfield's important role in the history of baseball. Here is a little rhyme from some unknown wordsmith summing up the story John Thorn, writer and official historian for Major league Baseball, kicked off in 2004 based on his research findings.
"The year was 17 and 91.
"The game of baseball had just begun.
"Pittsfield, Massachusetts was the birth of it all.
"When a slugger cracked a ball against the meeting house wall."
Pittsfield's claim to being "the cradle of baseball" was widely publicized, especially in a 2004 New York Times article by Frank Litsky with the headline "Now Pittsfield Stakes Claim to Baseball's Origins.” I don't believe the claim has ever been definitively refuted, but it has certainly been contested.
Nevertheless, it has become a central part of the lore of the city, and it deserves mention whenever the origins of our old "national pastime" are discussed.
Richard Henneberry, Melbourne, Fla.
The writer is a native and longtime resident of Pittsfield.