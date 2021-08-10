To the editor: It has always been my belief that the men and women we send to Congress work exclusively for the people who sent them there.
They have for the most part done so through a two-party system by utilizing something called “negotiation” to make things better for those they serve. They called the process democracy.
Today, there is only one party left. The other is a neo-fascist cartel that has no policies other than to screw the people. By suppressing the vote which is, of course, the core of democracy, and standing for nothing but preventing the one remaining party from accomplishing anything, one can only conclude that the minority seems to run the show.
The Democrats have to learn how to fight the fascists like they do when a member of their own party engages in work-related sexual harassment. They’re gone in the blink of an eye. Donald Trump has more experience in that department than all the Democrats put together, and he plays golf. When he was president, they said he could not be indicted. But that’s not a law, just a rule someone in the Justice Department made up years ago.
He’s so indictable now that it’s difficult to know where to begin. The Democrats seem helpless in holding Trump accountable for anything. Barack Obama and Eric Holder let Wall Street go free after numerous crimes were committed, and the entire global financial system was hours from complete collapse. Which brings me to Attorney General Merrick Garland. As far as I can tell after almost seven months, he hasn’t done a thing.
Trump used the DOJ as his own personal law firm. Even the lying Bill Barr fled for his freedom before it was taken away from him. Trump told his replacement: “Just say the election was corrupt ... leave the rest to me.” He called the Georgia secretary of state telling him to “Find me 11,870 votes.” Trump went on to incite an insurrection at the Capitol, which is basically treason.
He then assigned Jeffrey Bossert Clark to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. It should be obvious that the present attorney general and the Democratic Party better conduct a thorough investigation into the last election or the 2022 and the 2024 elections could very well go to the fascists, which would be the end of the 400-year experiment.
