Letter: Democracy in a dilemma when a suspect runs for president

To the editor:
It is unbelievable that a criminal suspect under intense current investigation — such as Trump — is still eligible to run for any sort of political office. This is clearly an understandable failure in the constitution that could not foresee such a gross dilemma — especially by a former president who was an obvious victim of a mental disorder in the first place and ought to have been removed much earlier from office.
Let us now hope that the current legal system will find him clearly guilty of the insurrection of Jan. 6 and of his illegal possession of all sorts of legal documents at his palatial turf in Florida.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox