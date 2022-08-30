To the editor: With the midterm elections getting closer, I make my obligatory plea with fellow Democrats in Berkshire County and beyond to please cast your votes.
Needless to say, this is a most critical time in our country's history. Donald Trump's lies are spreading faster than COVID. We've got to stop this. We've got to vote the Republicans out. Of course not every single one, but enough so that Democrats can have more power to get things passed in the Senate, with or without Republican support.
On Election Day, make your way to your nearest voting booth and cast your blue votes. Those of you who usually don't vote, please make an exception this time. Maybe President Joe Biden's approval ratings have dumped, but still do you really feel and believe he deserves to wind up deadlocked like Presidents Clinton and Obama? Think of that health care bill that just got passed. Democrats have been fighting for years for that victory. Our country deserves more victories like that, like stricter gun control laws. The one that got passed benefiting mental health was chicken feed. We need bigger ones passed.
Republicans have always kept control because of many Democrats' refusal to vote. We need to break that cycle. Fifty blue seats with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaker is not enough. We need to have 75 or 80 blue seats — maybe even more. Let's get those selfish, insensitive people in red seats out of there. After all, Democrats also have a purpose, and that is to be of service to the less fortunate, not to the rich.
Fellow Democrats, please. Let's not let our president down — or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or this country or ourselves. Let's help turn the Senate from a raspberry bush to a blueberry one. Please vote.
Brian Isaac, Adams