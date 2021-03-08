To the editor: I ask every Democrat citizen of Berkshire County who doesn't usually vote for the midterm election to please make the exception in 2022.
Our president has marvelous Democratic backup in the Senate and House. It would not be fair to him to lose that only one year after taking office. It wouldn't be fair to him to be blocked from doing his job like President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama were.
Chuck Schumer is a brilliant Senate majority leader. Does Mitch McConnell deserve to take over again? Do we deserve to be cursed by him again?
The Republicans keep talking about how they're going to "take back the Senate." Donald Trump keeps talking about how he's going to make that happen. Little are they aware that all depends on the vote of the people. It's up to us.
Please don't let our president down. Please don't let our vice president down. They need us. When the time comes to vote, please do so. If the Republicans take over the Senate again, that only means sinking deeper into poverty. Lower to despair. And farewell to our president's newly passed COVID relief bill.
Do we want that?
Brian Isaac, Adams