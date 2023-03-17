Letter: Demonstrating for the climate

To the editor: Anyone who is concerned about the serious climate events that have been happening in our world is invited to join us at our local gathering in support of the national stand out organized by Bill McKibben’s Third Act.
We will be demonstrating in Park Square in Pittsfield from 4:30 to 6 on March 21.
We will be urging anyone with accounts or credit cards with major banks that invest heavily in fossil fuel development to change to local banks or credit unions. Since the Paris Climate Accords in 2015, the “Big 4” American banks have lent more than $1 trillion to the fossil fuel industry. (These banks are Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and CitiBank.)
Though these four banks are the biggest lenders, TD Bank (with locations in the Berkshires) has invested more than $21 billion in 2021 alone.
The continuing huge investments by these banks are perpetuating the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure and locking us into that energy resource for the long term.
If you can join us, please bring a sign if you can. Sticks are not permitted on signs in Pittsfield. Thanks in advance for your support. With or without signs, please join us at Park Square on March 21.
Judy Gitelson, Pittsfield
Amy Gill, Great Barrington
Sarah Satterthwaite, Savoy
Stu Besnoff, Windsor
The writers represent six other signatories, and all are members of 350MABerkshires, the local node of national climate action group 350.org.