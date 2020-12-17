Deprive Trump of his oxygen — attention
To the editor: It rang true the instant she uttered the words, many years ago after being booted from the White House a second time — something to the effect, “All you have to do is stop paying attention to him — deprive him of the oxygen he craves and he will crumble to dust and be swept into oblivion.” Straightforward and to the point. She knew him, had worked with/for him, and had seen firsthand the true fragile nature of Donald Trump. She was a perfect imperfect fit, one of the rarified “best” people. Years prior, after a brief stint in Vice President Al Gore’s office, she had been let go as “unqualified and disruptive.” Nonetheless, she was welcomed as a member of the transition team in 2016. Takes one to know one, I guess.
And yet, Omarosa Manigault Newman’s pronouncement seemed to me to be on-target and I earnestly believe that it is now time for the headline hungry media to latch and recognize the truth (singular) inherent in her insight. It doesn’t take an articulate psychologist with multiple degrees, a la niece Mary, to immediately discern that the time has come to cease and desist from giving oxygen to any whose goal is clearly to devolve our experiment with constitutional democracy and to collapse it into some perverse attempt to generate enthusiasm for the return to a sickly, lesser form of governance.
Not worth the ink required to print such a ruse on paper of any sort nor disseminate it any other analogue, digital, or electronic form. Rather let us focus on and channel the oxygen still available in the direction of a healthy, ever-evolving quest to create a humane culture capable of weaving a balanced fabric here at home and across our ailing planet. Four long years have gone by, never to return — four revolutions around our sun. The landscapes, both physical and mental, have been seriously altered to the point of anemia. As with all things in need of healing, send oxygen in the blood and on the wind to heal the wounds. A healthy red-blooded culture and a healthy home planet await. It’s up to us.
Robin Norris, Alford