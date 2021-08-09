To the editor: As telemarketing remains virtually unchecked, taunting technology is "suddenly" 30 years ahead of self-protection technology — all, apparently, with the full blessing of both our civil liberties and free-enterprise communities as well as the governments of the countries in which our telephones and accessories are manufactured.
"Do not call" has become "don't call us, they'll call you."
I for one would go back to paying a la carte long distance for a phone that could:
• Block whole assigned area codes and all calls from unassigned.
• Block all numbers preceded by a letter.
• Create a custom block message for people who are already blocked so legitimate callers are not unjustly intimidated.
• Block any calls showing the same alphabetical ID but coming from different area codes.
• Block any calls representing merchants and agencies known to have a policy of not calling clients.
• Block any calls representing the caller as an employee of a company known not to be operating or even licensed in the displayed area code of origin.
• Lastly, auto-send this message to lenders, merchants, charities or political organizations who would consider any any of these measures socially or commercially unjust.
Never mind, they can block me,
Nappy Martin, Great Barrington