Despite frustrations, postal workers deserve support
To the editor: People who are angry at the U.S. Postal Service need to stop, please.
The men and women who work in post offices around the U.S. are hardworking and patient people. They are brave in the face of COVID, which faces them every time the next customer walks up to the window.
They are intrepid drivers of wintry roads struggling with frozen mailboxes. And they have recently dealt with the tools of their trade being broken and sabotaged by their own management.
They deal with Christmas packages coming in, and then pick up the equally numerous returns going out. They deliver 40-pound bags of dog food, so you don’t have to go to the store and buy them. They deliver innumerable packages from Amazon. And importantly, they made sure your mail-in ballot was delivered on time.
They are quite aware that the public wants its stuff and that the public wants that stuff now. They are doing their best. Everyone is tired of the virus and what it is doing to our world, but let’s stop taking it out on the United States Post Office.
Thank you, postal workers of America. We could not do this without you.
Meredith G. Cochran, Williamstown