To the editor: Please recognize that there are many people in Ward 4 who are in favor of the bike lanes on North Street and are excited about the bike track in Springside park.
I may not have lived in Pittsfield all my life, but have been a proud citizen of the city for more than 17 years. I have visited many other cities and towns that made their main streets more inviting by slowing down traffic and encouraging biking and walking. This can only be a good thing and we should thank the city’s commissioner of public utilities Ricardo Morales for his innovative ideas.
The bike track will be an amenity appealing to young families whom we want to attract to the city. Ward 4 may not have much open space to consider affordable housing, however we can start to address the issue of housing prices increasing when properties are purchased with the goal of short-term rentals. This is an issue other towns around us are struggling with and Pittsfield should also be prepared to address.
We cannot be stuck in the past and need to be forward-looking to continue to improve our city for the current inhabitants and make it welcoming to visitors and new residents.
Marjorie Safran, Pittsfield