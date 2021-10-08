To the editor: There is a hidden but severe crisis in this county — and country — that is affecting one in three poor families and their very young children: diaper need.
Recently, both The New York Times and The Boston Globe have run articles about the dire need for diapers for poor families due to the surge in their cost of $30 a box or more. Diapers can now total nearly $200 a month which, for many families, is well beyond their means. Families are faced with a choice: food, rent or diapers. The government helps offset the cost of food for families in need but not for diapers. That failure increases the demand at nonprofits that distribute diapers, like The Berkshire Community Diaper Project which, according to its founder Marie Rudden, has given out 1,250,000 to families in need in Berkshire County.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is sponsoring the End Diaper Need Act of 2021, which would help vulnerable families. She points out that in order to work, parents must leave children at child facilities where they must provide their own diapers. Without diapers, parents can’t return to work and without income, poverty deepens. Please help by supporting Sen. Duckworth’s proposed legislation and other related projects.
Terry Cooper, South Egremont