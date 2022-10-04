To the editor: National Diaper Need Awareness Week — as proclaimed by the mayors of Pittsfield and North Adams as well as by numerous cities and states around the country — was Sept. 24 through Oct. 2.
So why have a letter about it now? Because diaper insufficiency is an issue every week of the year. The Berkshire Community Diaper Project began eight years ago with the recognition that neither Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children nor Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program cover diapers. At that time, there were 2,000 families in the WIC program in our county. Since then, we’ve distributed more than 1.4 million diapers to low- to moderate-income families in our community — and the number of families receiving WIC benefits has gone up to 3,000.
Berkshire Community Diaper Project provides diapers to more than 20 food pantries and human service agencies throughout Berkshire County. If you need diapers, or if you can make a donation to help us continue this work, go to our website at berkshirecommunitydiaperproject.com. BCDP is run entirely by volunteers, so every dollar donated goes only to purchase diapers and wipes. Whether you need help or can help, please let us know.
Daltrey Turner, Pittsfield
The writer is president of the Berkshire County Diaper Project board.